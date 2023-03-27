Voit re-signed Monday with the Brewers on a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2024, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Voit technically opted out of his minor-league contract with the Brewers over the weekend, but his return seemed likely after the team informed Keston Hiura that he wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster. With Milwaukee officially designated Hiura for assignment Monday, the Brewers will now formally add Voit to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. The 32-year-old should play regularly against left-handers and will get a little action versus righties, too, on days Jesse Winker plays the outfield.