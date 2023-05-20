Voit (neck) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Voit has only been on the injured list since Monday, so the fact that he's already ready for a rehab assignment suggests his neck strain was a minor one. The Brewers signed Darin Ruf to be a right-handed option at first base and designated hitter following Voit's injury, however, so Voit may face some competition in reclaiming his role. He failed to impress prior to landing on the injured list, slashing .221/.284/.265 with zero homers in 74 trips to the plate.