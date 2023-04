Voit went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's victory over the Mets.

Voit picked up his first two hits of the season, and he also recorded only the second steal of his seven-year big-league career. While that benefited anyone who had him in a fantasy lineup Wednesday, it's unlikely that the slugger will add speed to his resume at 32 years old, particularly with him occupying a part-time role for the Brewers.