Voit went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Voit has hit safely in his last four games, going 4-for-12 with six strikeouts in that span. The first baseman also set a career high in steals with his second of the season in Friday's contest. He's hardly a speed threat, and his power has largely been absent in 2023 as well -- he's slugging just .273 with no home runs over 72 plate appearances.