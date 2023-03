Voit's removal from the Brewers' Cactus League lineup Friday was not injury-related, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It seems to have more to do with the pending opt-out clause in Voit's minor-league contract with Milwaukee. The 32-year-old slugger has slashed .316/.333/.526 with two home runs and two doubles over 39 plate appearances this spring in the Cactus League, so he should have other offers out there if the Brewers don't give him an Opening Day roster spot.