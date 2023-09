Canha went 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Sunday's 4-2 loss against Philadelphia.

Canha's been red hot of late, going 14-for-33 (.424) with a pair of homers in his last nine games. He extended Milwaukee's lead to 2-0 in the third inning Sunday with an opposite-field blast off Ranger Suarez. Overall, Canha's slashing .259/.354/.403 with nine homers, 42 runs scored, 46 RBI and eight steals across 413 plate appearances between the Brewers and Mets this season.