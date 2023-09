Canha (wrist) is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Marlins.

Canha was lifted from Tuesday's win over Miami due to left wrist soreness and could be out a couple more games after receiving a cortisone shot. The good news, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, is that imaging scans showed no structural damage. Tyrone Taylor, Joey Wiemer and Sal Frelick will start across the outfield Wednesday as William Contreras takes a turn in the DH role. Victor Caratini is catching.