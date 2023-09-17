Canha went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win over Washington.

Canha plated Milwaukee's first run with a first-inning single as the Brewers jumped out to an early lead. The Nationals stormed back to tie the game in the top of the eighth before Canha re-shifted the momentum with a grand slam off Kyle Finnegan in the bottom of the frame. Canha sat out Wednesday and Thursday due to a sore wrist, but his performance Saturday suggests that he's shown improvement in recent days.