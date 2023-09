Canha was removed from Tuesday's game against Miami due to left wrist soreness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

No details regarding the severity of Canha's injury have been released, but the 34-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known. Joey Wiemer replaced Canha in the third inning of Tuesday's contest and could see an uptick in opportunities should Canha miss a few games.