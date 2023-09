Canha (wrist) is again absent from the lineup Thursday against the Marlins.

Canha is in a shutdown period after receiving a cortisone injection Wednesday to help heal some soreness in his left wrist, though he should be able to return to action at some point during the Brewers' three-game weekend series against the Nationals. Josh Donaldson will fill the DH role Thursday as Tyrone Taylor patrols left field.