Canha went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-2 victory against the Cubs on Monday.

Canha put the cap on a four-run first inning for the Brewers with a 436-foot, two-run blast to left-center field. The homer was his second since joining Milwaukee in a trade-deadline deal. Canha struggled a bit immediately after the change of scenery, but he's been coming on over the past few weeks, batting .318 with two long balls, 11 RBI, eight runs and a 7:5 BB:K over his past 14 contests.