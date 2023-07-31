Canha was traded from the Mets to the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Justin Jarvis, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Canha would serve as a nice platoon mate with Rowdy Tellez (finger) once Tellez gets healthy, and he could also spell Sal Frelick or Christian Yelich against particularly tough left-handed starters. Canha has gotten the bulk of his starts this season in left field and has also started double-digit games at designated hitter, first base and right field. The 34-year-old veteran has a .245/.343/.381 slash line with six home runs and seven steals in 303 plate appearances.