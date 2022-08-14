Bush allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out two to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Bush allowed initial runner Nolan Gorman to score on a sacrifice fly, but he was able to stave off the Cardinals after that. This was Bush's second straight save, which suggests he's firmly in the high-leverage mix for the Brewers. For the season, Bush has a 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB through 41 innings between Milwaukee and Texas, and he's added three saves and nine holds.