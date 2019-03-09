Dubon practiced for the first time Saturday since being hospitalized in late February for an intestinal illness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dubon remains a few days from getting game action, though manager Craig Counsell has been optimistic that he'll be good to go by the start of the Triple-A season. He played just 27 games at that level last season before being shut down with a torn ACL, but a run of games with good health could put him in position for a callup later in the season in the event of an injury on the big-league club.