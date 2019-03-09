Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Able to practice again
Dubon practiced for the first time Saturday since being hospitalized in late February for an intestinal illness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dubon remains a few days from getting game action, though manager Craig Counsell has been optimistic that he'll be good to go by the start of the Triple-A season. He played just 27 games at that level last season before being shut down with a torn ACL, but a run of games with good health could put him in position for a callup later in the season in the event of an injury on the big-league club.
