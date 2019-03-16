Dubon (illness) will serve as the designated hitter Saturday in a minor-league game with Triple-A San Antonio.

Dubon's availability for the contest confirms that he's continued to progress well in his recovery from an intestinal illness and should be ready to go when San Antonio starts its regular season in April. The 24-year-old will probably make his MLB debut at some point in 2019 but isn't likely to be anything more than a utility man.

