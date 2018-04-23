Dubon is 19-for-61 (.311) with two home runs, eight RBI and three steals through 15 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Dubon's OBP (.306) during the same period is lower than his batting average thanks to him failing to take a walk thus far, but he does only have seven strikeouts while adding eight extra-base hits, so the overall results are still passable. Dubon was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster over the winter, so he will garner consideration should the squad need to call up an infielder from the minors.

