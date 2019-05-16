Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Boosts OPS in big way
Dubon went 8-for-21 (.381) with three home runs, six RBI and a stolen base over his last five games with Triple-A San Antonio.
Dubon owned a .641 OPS as recently as May 8, but his recent hot stretch raised that mark nearly 100 points to a more-respectable .735. Dubon is on the Brewers' 40-man roster, which helps his chances of making his big-league debut at some point this season; however, fellow prospect Keston Hiura was called up over him recently, and veteran infielder Tyler Saladino is also on the 40-man, so Dubon will probably have to wait a bit.
