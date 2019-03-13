Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Cut from big-league camp
The Brewers optioned Dubon (illness) to their minor-league camp Wednesday.
Dubon was never a likely candidate to break camp with the Brewers after playing only 27 games at Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2018 before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. The shortstop reported to camp fully healthy but saw minimal action before succumbing to an intestinal illness that required a brief stay in the hospital. Dubon has since resumed baseball activities and is expected to be ready to handle a full-time role when the Brewers' new Triple-A affiliate in San Antonio begins its season.
