Dubon has been hospitalized for a few days due to an unspecified illness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Dubon continues to undergo testing and is not expected to return soon. The young shortstop is not in contention for an Opening Day roster spot but has the chance to debut at some point this season after posting a strong .343/.348/.574 line in 27 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs last season before being shut down with a torn ACL.