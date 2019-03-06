Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Not ready to play
Manager Craig Counsell said Dubon's (illness) condition is improving but the shortstop isn't yet ready for game action, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Counsell expressed confidence that Dubon would have enough time to regain health ahead of the start of the Triple-A season, which suggests the 24-year-old is more of a week-to-week timeline and not on track for a multi-month absence. In any case, Dubon's absence for most of the Brewers' Cactus League slate is harmful to his development after a torn ACL wiped out the majority of his 2018 campaign.
