Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Off to good start
Dubon went 5-for-7 with a double, four runs, and three steals over his last two games with Triple-A San Antonio.
Dubon missed almost all of last season after tearing his ACL in May, but his recovery went as expected, and he was able to make it back for the start of this year's minor-league season. Dubon was on the verge of making his big-league debut last year at the time of his injury, so chances are that will occur at some point this season. Over 490 games and 1,881 at-bats in the minors, Dubon has been successful on 120 of his 162 stolen-base attempts -- good for a 74.1 percent success rate -- and is hitting an even .300 with a .349 OBP.
