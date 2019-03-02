Dubon (illness) will be withheld from baseball duties for another week while he continues to regain some strength and weight, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He's lost 15 pounds with this illness, so he is not yet back in playing shape. We already knew Dubon would open the year at Triple-A, so this does not affect his ability to make the club out of camp.

