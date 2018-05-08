Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Out for season
Dubon has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
Dubon was outstanding early this season, posting a .922 OPS over 27 games, and was likely ticketed for his first trip to the big leagues at some point in 2018. However, due to the injury he suffered in a rundown, that will no longer be an option. A timeline for Dubon's recovery has not been established, so it remains to be seen if he will be ready for the beginning of spring training.
More News
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Strains left knee•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Owns lengthy hitting streak at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Batting average over .300•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Moved to 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: More than holding his own at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Leads Southern League in hits, steals•
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...