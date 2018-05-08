Dubon has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Dubon was outstanding early this season, posting a .922 OPS over 27 games, and was likely ticketed for his first trip to the big leagues at some point in 2018. However, due to the injury he suffered in a rundown, that will no longer be an option. A timeline for Dubon's recovery has not been established, so it remains to be seen if he will be ready for the beginning of spring training.