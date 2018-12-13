Dubon (knee) has progressed to hitting off a tee, according to his personal Twitter account.

Dubon continues to slowly work his way back from surgery that he underwent in May to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. While the 24-year-old is expected to be fully healthy by spring training, he'll open the season with Triple-A San Antonio. Dubon could make his major-league debut in 2019 if he picks up where he left off prior to suffering his injury (.343/.348/.574 with four homers and six stolen bases in 27 games at Triple-A in 2018).