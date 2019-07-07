The Brewers recalled Dubon from Triple-A San Antonio prior to Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Milwaukee hasn't officially unveiled its lineup for Sunday, but it'll likely include Dubon, who would become the first Honduran-born player to make his MLB debut. With Orlando Arcia dealing with a shoulder injury in addition to trending downward at the plate in recent weeks, Dubon could have a real chance to stick around as the Brewers' everyday shortstop coming out of the All-Star break.

