Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Receives full clearance
Dubon (knee) announced via his personal Twitter account Monday that he's been cleared to play in games.
Dubon went through a long recovery process after tearing his ACL in May of 2018, but he's finally been given the green light to start participating in game action. Given this most recent news, there's little reason to believe he'll face many restrictions during spring training.
