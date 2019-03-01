Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Recovering from illness
Dubon should be released from the hospital Friday after a battle with an illness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dubon has been hospitalized for several days. He's reportedly been making progress, though it remains to be seen how many more days off he'll need after his hospitalization ends.
More News
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Hospitalized with illness•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Starting in spring opener•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Receives full clearance•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Progresses to tee work•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: To begin 2019 at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Should be healthy by spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.