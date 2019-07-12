Dubon remains on the bench Friday against the Giants.

Dubon was promoted for the final game before the All-Star break but hasn't started either of the games he's been active for. Orlando Arcia returns from a shoulder injury to start Friday's contest and appears to remain the starter despite his uninspiring .239/.300/.406 slash line. Dubon is an interesting prospect who hit .316/.345/.511 at the Triple-A level over the last two seasons, though, so he could eventually threaten Arcia's spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories