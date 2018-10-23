General manager David Stearns said Dubon (knee) is on track to be ready for the start of spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This is encouraging news for Dubon, who suffered a torn ACL in May. The 24-year-old was off to an impressive start prior to suffering the season-ending injury, slashing .343/.348/.574 with four homers and six stolen bases across 27 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Dubon will likely open the 2019 season back at Triple-A, though he figures to earn his first trip to the majors at some point once he proves his health.