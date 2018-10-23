Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Should be healthy by spring training
General manager David Stearns said Dubon (knee) is on track to be ready for the start of spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This is encouraging news for Dubon, who suffered a torn ACL in May. The 24-year-old was off to an impressive start prior to suffering the season-ending injury, slashing .343/.348/.574 with four homers and six stolen bases across 27 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Dubon will likely open the 2019 season back at Triple-A, though he figures to earn his first trip to the majors at some point once he proves his health.
More News
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Out for season•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Strains left knee•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Owns lengthy hitting streak at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Batting average over .300•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Moved to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...