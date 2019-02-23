Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Starting in spring opener
Dubon will man second base and hit eighth Saturday in the Brewers' exhibition opener Saturday versus the Cubs.
The starting assignment marks Dubon's first competitive action since May 5, when he suffered a torn ACL while playing at Triple-A Colorado Springs. The young infielder has rehabbed hard over the last nine months to enter spring at full strength and should settle into an everyday role with the Brewers' new Triple-A affiliate at San Antonio once camp draws to a close. The 24-year-old is expected to make his big-league debut at some point in 2019, though his path to a consistent at-bats in the majors may be blocked so long as Travis Shaw, Mike Moustakas and Orlando Arcia all remain healthy and productive.
More News
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Receives full clearance•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Progresses to tee work•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: To begin 2019 at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Should be healthy by spring training•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Out for season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers