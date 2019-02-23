Dubon will man second base and hit eighth Saturday in the Brewers' exhibition opener Saturday versus the Cubs.

The starting assignment marks Dubon's first competitive action since May 5, when he suffered a torn ACL while playing at Triple-A Colorado Springs. The young infielder has rehabbed hard over the last nine months to enter spring at full strength and should settle into an everyday role with the Brewers' new Triple-A affiliate at San Antonio once camp draws to a close. The 24-year-old is expected to make his big-league debut at some point in 2019, though his path to a consistent at-bats in the majors may be blocked so long as Travis Shaw, Mike Moustakas and Orlando Arcia all remain healthy and productive.