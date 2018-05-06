Dubon strained his left knee during Saturday's Triple-A matchup and is headed to Milwaukee for further examination, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Dubon injured his knee during Saturday night's minor-league game after getting caught in a rundown. He'll be reevaluated in Milwaukee to determine if he'll be required to miss an extended period of time. The 23-year-old shortstop has been tearing it up at Triple-A Colorado Springs through 26 games this season, putting together a solid .337/.343/.567 line.