Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Strains left knee
Dubon strained his left knee during Saturday's Triple-A matchup and is headed to Milwaukee for further examination, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Dubon injured his knee during Saturday night's minor-league game after getting caught in a rundown. He'll be reevaluated in Milwaukee to determine if he'll be required to miss an extended period of time. The 23-year-old shortstop has been tearing it up at Triple-A Colorado Springs through 26 games this season, putting together a solid .337/.343/.567 line.
