Dubon (knee) will start the 2019 season at Triple-A San Antonio, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Dubon underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in May, and although he should be healthy for spring training, Brewers general manager David Stearns stated that Dubon won't get a shot at earning a spot on the roster for Opening Day. However, the 24-year-old second baseman could certainly make his major-league debut sometime during the 2019 campaign come September when rosters expand to 40.

