Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: To begin 2019 at Triple-A
Dubon (knee) will start the 2019 season at Triple-A San Antonio, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Dubon underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in May, and although he should be healthy for spring training, Brewers general manager David Stearns stated that Dubon won't get a shot at earning a spot on the roster for Opening Day. However, the 24-year-old second baseman could certainly make his major-league debut sometime during the 2019 campaign come September when rosters expand to 40.
More News
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Should be healthy by spring training•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Out for season•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Strains left knee•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Owns lengthy hitting streak at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Mauricio Dubon: Batting average over .300•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...