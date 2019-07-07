Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Breaks hitless streak with home run
Moustakas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 12-2 loss to the Pirates on Saturday.
The last hit Moustakas had was also a homer, but that was Tuesday. He came into the night having gone 0-for-13 in his last three contests. Moustakas has been struggling since the end of June, going 6-for-41 (.146) in his last 10 games. Overall, he's batting .263 with 25 home runs, 53 RBI, 53 runs and three steals in 320 at-bats this season.
