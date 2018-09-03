Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Heads to bench Monday
Moustakas is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
Moustakas will head to the bench for Monday's series opener as manager Craig Counsell stacks right-hander hitters against southpaw Cole Hamels. Hernan Perez is starting at the hot corner in his place. Moustakas, who was traded to Milwaukee from Kansas City in July, is hitting .269/.333/.462 with five homers in 32 games with the Brewers.
