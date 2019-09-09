Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Plays defense again Sunday

Moustakas (wrist) entered Sunday's 8-5 win over the Cubs as a defensive replacement at third base before being pulled from the game when his turn in the batting order came up.

After making appearances at the hot corner for the final two games of the series with Chicago, Moustakas' left wrist injury doesn't look to be impacting him when he throws or fields, but the 31-year-old still hasn't been cleared to resume hitting. Until he takes batting practice without discomfort, Moustakas' return to the lineup shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Travis Shaw and Hernan Perez will draw most of the starts at third base while Moustakas' injury limits him to a bench role.