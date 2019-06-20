Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Rejoins lineup Thursday

Moustakas (hand) is starting at second base and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Reds.

Moustakas wound up missing just one start due to a left hand contusion he suffered earlier in the week after getting hit by a pitch. The veteran infielder, who is slashing .321/.429/.679 with six homers, nine RBI and a 7:6 BB:K through 15 games this month, will face righty Tanner Roark in his return to the starting lineup.