Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Remains out Saturday
Moustakas (wrist) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
Moustakas will remain on the bench for a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a sore left wrist, which he sustained after he was struck by a grounder in Monday's game against the Cardinals. According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the injury is worse than originally hoped; the third baseman couldn't grip a bat Friday when he attempted to hit, suggesting a return isn't imminent. Travis Shaw, who was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday, will start at third base in his place.
