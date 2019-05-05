Moustakas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The platoon edge isn't in Moustakas' favor with lefty Jason Vargas on the hill for the Mets, but the veteran slugger's absence from the lineup probably has more to do with him playing all 18 innings in Saturday's 4-3 win. With Moustakas getting a much-needed day off, Hernan Perez will pick up a start at the keystone.