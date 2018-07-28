Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Traded to Milwaukee

Moustakas was dealt to the Brewers in exchange for Brett Phillips and Jorge Lopez on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Moustakas will head to Milwaukee after batting .249 with 20 homers and 62 RBI through 98 games with the Royals. He figures to take over as the everyday starter at the hot corner, with Travis Shaw likely shifting to second base. Moustakes figures to benefit from a home park upgrade and he'll join a better starting lineup.