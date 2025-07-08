Brewers' Nestor Cortes: Continuing rehab stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cortes (elbow) will continue his rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Wisconsin, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
The veteran left-hander covered three scoreless innings during his first rehab outing with Triple-A Nashville last week, and he'll attempt to build up to around the 65-pitch mark Thursday. Cortes is likely to make an additional rehab start before potentially rejoining Milwaukee's rotation shortly after the All-Star break.
