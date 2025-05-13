Cortes (elbow) resumed playing catch last week, MLB.com reports.
After being placed on the injured list April 6 due to a left elbow flexor strain, Cortes received a platelet-rich plasma injection and was shut down for about a month before being cleared to start up his throwing program. The Brewers haven't yet indicated that Cortes has been cleared for mound work, so he's presumably still in the process of increasing his throwing distance off flat ground. He was moved to the 60-day IL on April 21 and won't be eligible to rejoin Milwaukee until early June.
