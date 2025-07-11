Cortes (elbow) struck out two and allowed three hits and no walks over four scoreless innings in his rehab start Thursday with High-A Wisconsin.

Since beginning his rehab assignment earlier this month, Cortes has pitched effectively over his two starts with Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville, tossing seven scoreless frames with a 6:0 K:BB. He built up to 54 pitches (36 strikes) in Thursday's outing, and Cortes may need just one more outing in the minors to get stretched out a bit more before making his return from the 60-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break. Though the Brewers are flush with appealing rotation options, Cortes' strong track record as a starter with the Yankees over the last four seasons should be enough for him to reclaim a starting role with Milwaukee once he's activated. Cortes made just two appearances for the Brewers before being placed on the IL on April 6 due to a left elbow flexor strain.