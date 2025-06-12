Cortes (elbow) will throw another bullpen session Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It will be his second time throwing off the bump since he was diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain in early April. The buildup for Cortes has been slow, but he's making progress and could be ready to face hitters before long. Once he's cleared to pitch in games, the veteran southpaw will require multiple rehab starts.