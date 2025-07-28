Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Mears (back) will be available for Monday's game against the Cubs, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Mears tweaked his back prior to his relief appearance in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins, but after resting up during the final two games of the weekend, the veteran reliever looks like he'll be ready to go for Monday's series opener. The right-hander heads into the contest having logged one win and 13 holds to go with a 2.95 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over 45 appearances for Milwaukee this season.