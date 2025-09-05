The Brewers placed Mears on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 2, due to back tightness.

Mears hasn't pitched since he allowed three runs in one inning against the Phillies on Monday, and it's now known he's been dealing with a back injury. The 28-year-old joins Trevor Megill (elbow), Grant Anderson (ankle) and DL Hall (oblique) as Brewers relievers on the 15-day injured list. Milwaukee recalled Carlos Rodriguez from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.