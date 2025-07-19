Megill pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Dodgers.

Megill hasn't allowed a baserunner in his last four appearances, racking up seven strikeouts, three saves and a win in that span. He was particularly efficient Friday, needing just seven pitches to retire the side. The Brewers' closer is up to a career-high 22 saves this season, surpassing his total from last year in 11 fewer appearances. He's added a 2.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB through 34.2 innings.