Megill pitched a perfect inning for his fifth appearance in a row, four of which have come in two separate series versus the Dodgers. He's earned saves on back-to-day days, so he might not be available for a save chance if one arises Sunday. Megill is now at a 2.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB with 23 saves in 26 chances through 35.2 innings this season.