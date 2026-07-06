Brewers' Trevor Megill: Earns save Sunday

Megill walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't record a strikeout.

Megill successfully protected a one-run lead to pick up his 13th save of the season. He's on a 12-inning scoreless streak which began June 10, and he's posted a 15:3 K:BB with four saves, a win and a hold in that span. For the season, the right-hander has a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 44:10 K:BB through 35 innings, and he looks much more in control of the closer job thanks to his strong recent form.