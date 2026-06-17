Brewers' Trevor Megill: Earns save Tuesday

Megill earned the save in Tuesday's win over the Guardians after pitching a perfect ninth inning, striking out two.

Megill needed just 12 pitches (eight strikes) to earn his ninth save of the season in 11 chances. He's bounced back nicely after blowing a save against the Rockies at Coors Field on June 5, when he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over an inning of work. Since then, he's posted three straight scoreless outings. That game in Colorado was a bump on the road and nothing else, as it's also the only time he's given up a run in his last 11 appearances -- a stretch in which he owns a 1.64 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP and a 13.9 K/9.