Megill picked up the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals, giving up one run on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Although Megill has already amassed four saves in June, he's now surrendered at least one earned run in three of his last six outings. The hard-throwing right-hander has still been able to convert five of his six save chances during this span, so he should still have a pretty strong grip on Milwaukee's closing gig. On the season, Megill sports a 3.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB while going 14-for-16 in save opportunities over 23.1 frames.